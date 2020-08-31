Northeast Georgia Health System's Foundation will host its Medical Center Open Golf Tournament, but in a unique way amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation has made the decision to host the tournament as "Medical Center Open On Your Own," allowing participants to schedule their tee times throughout the month of October and beyond. Proceeds from this year's tournament will benefit the NGHS COVID-19 relief fund.
“COVID-19 has forced us to think of creative ways to do things, and this tournament is no exception,” said Chad Copper, MD, co-chair of the MCO committee. “Golf is safe; gathering is not. This event format allows us to follow social distancing guidelines while continuing to raise money, recognize our sponsors and rally community support when NGHS needs it most.”
The COVID-19 Relief Fund was created to help frontline employees and patient care impacted by the crisis at NGHS. In addition, the fund has a forward-looking element that will help grow and enhance the NGHS telemedicine program.
“The decision to change the format from a live one-day event to one where golfers and sponsors can participate on their own was not made lightly,” said Chris Bray, president and chief development officer for the NGHS Foundation. “We’re looking forward to continuing this wonderful tradition and raising money for our COVID-19 Relief Fund in a safe way.”
Golfers and teams will be provided a game-day player box including a round of golf at Chicopee Woods Golf Course, meal and drink tickets, game day gifts and sponsor items. Golfers are encouraged to schedule their tee times with Chicopee Woods at least 48 hours in advance, and those wishing to compete in the tournament part of the MCO will need to play and submit their score cards by November 1. Winners will be announced on Thursday, Nov. 5. Those players who do not wish to participate in the competition will have one year to play their "MCO On Your Own" round.
On October 1, the NGHS Foundation will broadcast Facebook live sessions from Chicopee Woods Golf Course, featuring socially distanced sponsors, golfers and updates on the COVID-19 relief fund. In addition, door prizes will be drawn and the grand prize raffle ticket for $2,500 cash, a golf cart or a zero-turn mower will announced.
To learn about golf and sponsorship opportunities or to purchase a raffle ticket, visit nghs.com/MCO. To give directly to NGHS’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, visit nghs.com/give.
