MotoAmerica will return to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this spring.
MotoAmerica's top competitors will battle it out at speeds up to 190 miles-per-hour on Michelin's 12-turn track.
The event will be held April 30-May 1.
For more information, visit https://motoamerica.com.
