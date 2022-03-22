Hoschton’s inaugural cornhole league commences this Wednesday in front of Red Thread Kitchen at 115 Towne Center Pwky.
The DDA-sponsored league, created to bring together Hoschton’s different neighborhoods through weekly cornhole competitions, will meet each Wednesday at 6:30-8:30 p.m. for eight weeks.
The league will have nine teams made up of two to four members. Though that number is short of the mark DDA member Shawn Manaher had anticipated, he said that’s a decent amount of teams for a start-up league.
“Most new leagues start with about six (teams), so we’re 30% more,” he said. “I’m happy with that statistic.”
The league has three vendor sponsors.
The league will have room for a DDA team, since the authority sponsors the league.
