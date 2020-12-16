Longtime antique dealers, Christopher and Jodi Birts, are the new owners of A Flea Antique in downtown Braselton.
Located at 10101 Davis Street in the historic downtown district, the Birts purchased the store from its original owners, Bob and Bea Wallack and have upgraded several operational facets while trying to maintain the nostalgic feel and quality of featured antiques and collectibles.
Christopher Birts hosted the Downtown Development Authority for a symbolic ribbon cut.
“We have a clean, bright and fun environment with something for everyone," he said.
A Flea Antique is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.
For more information, call 706-654-2190 or email afleaantique@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.