Ribbon cut for new owners

Pictured at the ribbon cutting for A Flea Antiques are: Braselton Downtown Development Authority members Tracy Brandenburg, Hollie Ansley, Mitch Chapman and Cindy Green; Braselton Town Council member Hardy Johnson; Angela, Jodi and Chris Birts; and council member Becky Richardson.

Longtime antique dealers, Christopher and Jodi Birts, are the new owners of A Flea Antique in downtown Braselton.

Located at 10101 Davis Street in the historic downtown district, the Birts purchased the store from its original owners, Bob and Bea Wallack and have  upgraded several operational facets while trying to maintain the nostalgic feel and quality of featured antiques and collectibles.

Christopher Birts hosted the Downtown Development Authority for a symbolic ribbon cut.

“We have a clean, bright and fun environment with something for everyone," he said.

A Flea Antique is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 6 p.m.

For more information, call 706-654-2190 or email afleaantique@gmail.com.

