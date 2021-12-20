Users of the Highlands to Islands Trail in Hall County have a new and improved way to keep up with the latest news and events related to the trail network.
On Friday, Dec. 17, a new website was unveiled to the public. The new site will feature updated maps and other information for citizens to stay up-to-date on the sprawling trail network.
The Highlands To Islands is a multi-use trail system connecting cities together within Hall County with a paved path winding past businesses, scenic areas, college campuses and retail shops.
“This website is part of the continued partnership between Hall County, the Gainesville-Hall Metropolitan Planning Organization, the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce, and the cities of Flowery Branch, Gainesville and Oakwood,” said Marty Nix, Assistant Hall County Administrator. “It will serve as a valuable tool for citizens as work continues on this multi-jurisdictional trail network.”
To visit the site, go to https://ga-highlandstoislands.civicplus.com/
