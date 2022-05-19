The Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation Laurel Classic golf tournament held May 17 raised more than $275,000 for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton, which provides specialized care to infants in the region.
“What a beautiful day with fantastic results,” said Caryn McGarity of the NGHS Foundation. “We are grateful to our sponsors and teams who made today a reality, and for those who supported us over the last two years during COVID-19. It is amazing that despite the need to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, the community stepped up in such a big way to support NGMC Braselton’s NICU.”
The Laurel Classic was presented in partnership with Jackson EMC. The event featured more than 40 sponsors, 10 volunteers and 50 teams – including first place winners from Mall of Georgia Ford and Automated Logic.
“We are honored that the sponsors, volunteers and players at the golf tournament gave so much for our patients,” said Heather Standard, executive director of Women & Children’s Services at NGMC. “Their support will have a tremendous impact on the way we provide care.”
To make a donation or learn more about the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation, its events and other ways to give, visit www.nghs.com/foundation.
