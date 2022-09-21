NGMC-Gainesville
Blake Marvin

As a tribute to the life and legacy of Nell Whelchel Wiegand, a Gainesville native who supported both the community and Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), NGHS Foundation announced the new Nell Wiegand Legacy Society to honor those supporting the health system with planned gifts.

More than 75 years ago, Wiegand worked to prepare the community for the opening of what was then known as Hall County Hospital in 1951. After the hospital opened, she served on the Hospital Authority and then the Northeast Georgia Medical Center board. In 1986, she became the Founding Chair of the organization now known as the NGHS Foundation, which is dedicated to financially supporting the health system’s four hospitals and other services.

