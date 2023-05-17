Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton

Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton

 Photo: NGHS

Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation hosted the annual Laurel Classic golf tournament on May 16 at Legends at Chateau Elan, benefitting the expansion of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton emergency department. The foundation also announced the renaming of the tournament in honor of long-time foundation team member, Cheryl Shippey.

“Each year, this event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for health needs within the northeast Georgia community – a legacy we’re proud to carry on in Cheryl’s name,” said Sherri Harrison, chair for the tournament and NGHS Foundation board member. “This year, we’re so thrilled to have the proceeds make a difference in emergency care here in Braselton.”

