Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation hosted the annual Laurel Classic golf tournament on May 16 at Legends at Chateau Elan, benefitting the expansion of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton emergency department. The foundation also announced the renaming of the tournament in honor of long-time foundation team member, Cheryl Shippey.
“Each year, this event raises hundreds of thousands of dollars for health needs within the northeast Georgia community – a legacy we’re proud to carry on in Cheryl’s name,” said Sherri Harrison, chair for the tournament and NGHS Foundation board member. “This year, we’re so thrilled to have the proceeds make a difference in emergency care here in Braselton.”
The existing Emergency Department was originally built in 2015 to handle 25,000 visits per year. Today, more than double that number of patients visit the facility annually.
“Our focus is on providing the people of northeast Georgia with the best possible care when they need it most,” said Angela Gary, executive director of Trauma and Emergency Services at NGHS. “The expansion of our emergency department will allow us to continue that mission. We are so grateful to every sponsor, volunteer, and participant involved.”
During a 19th hole reception, the foundation announced that the tournament will be renamed in honor of Shippey, who passed away unexpectedly in March. Shippey was known in the Braselton community through her work on NGMC Braselton’s Inaugural Campaign and was instrumental in the creation of the Laurel Classic.
“Cheryl was a vital member of our team and touched many lives in the nine years she served NGHS,” said Chris Bray, president of NGHS Foundation. “We feel her loss deeply and know this is a great way to remember her service and all she meant to this community. The Cheryl Shippey Memorial Golf Tournament will keep her memory and fundraising legacy alive for years to come.”
To make a donation or learn more about the NGHS Foundation, its events and other ways to support, visit www.nghs.com/foundation.
