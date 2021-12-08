Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) will host a virtual Love Light event across its four hospital campuses Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.
The event will be streamed on NGHS’s Facebook page.
This year’s annual event is co-hosted by the NGHS Auxiliary and Hospice of NGMC. As the community has grown, the event has expanded from celebrating around a single tree in Gainesville to events at all four hospital campuses (Gainesville, Braselton, Winder and Dahlonega) — and last year was celebrated virtually. Now the event will also include a virtual remembrance ceremony to honor the memory of loved ones in addition to tree lightings and two featured stories that illustrate how hospice care makes a difference for families across our region.
“The event marks the beginning of Love Light Season to remind the community to serve as a light to others in our region and to donate to Hospice of NGMC. One-hundred percent of donations during Love Light Season help ensure those nearing the end of life may receive complementary services that allow them to live as fully and comfortably as possible,”organizers said.
Donations made during the holiday season on behalf of someone will be followed by a card notifying that person or their family of the gift.
To make a donation or learn more about Love Light, visit nghs.com/LoveLight or call the NGHS Auxiliary at 770-219-1830.
