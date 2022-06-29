A Braselton native and Mill Creek High School graduate has come home to start his medical career.
Dr. Brenton Otey has begun his psychiatry residency with Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), which serves the Braselton area. The system's hospital campuses include locations in Gainesville and Braselton, the latter of which is jogging distance from his parents’ Chateau Elan home.
“As excited as I am, no one is more excited than my mom,” Otey said.
The 29-year-old is part of NGHS’s first-ever psychiatry residency.
Otey graduated from Mill Creek in 2011, where he was a cross country runner and active in the technology student association. He moved on to Georgia Gwinnett College for two years before transferring to West Georgia where he received his undergraduate degree.
Medical School at Ross University took him to the island of Dominica for his first two years of coursework (“Aside from all the difficult school work, it’s a really beautiful place,” Otey said) and Maryland for his third year. Otey spent his fourth year in multiple Ross locations.
He coveted an opportunity to do his residency close to home at NGHS after seeing a posting at the Braselton branch.
“I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Residency program?’” Otey said. “They didn’t have psychiatry initially, but I guess the stars just aligned and they ended up opening a program for this year.”
Otey said he was drawn to psychiatry because people always tended to confide in him while growing up.
“People always came to me with their problems,” Otey said. “My grandmother used to say, ‘You’ve got two ears and one mouth. You can listen twice as much as you speak.’ I was always the confidant for everyone.”
Otey noted that unlike surgery, there’s not often immediate gratification in psychiatry but longer-term rewards.
“You really have time to build that relationship with the patient and kind of see their progress and changes over time,” he said. “Even the small goals, being able to celebrate with them, I just love that.”
Otey is still considering his future options — open to either working in a hospital or starting his own practice. But he’s certain of one thing.
“I want to stay in the area,” he said.
Otey’s residency will last four years.
“My support system is here,” he said. “My people are here. It’s a great feeling.”
