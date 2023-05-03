Gainesville new patient tower
Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has put out a call for local artists to submit their work for a chance to have it featured in Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville’s new, 11-story tower. The new tower is set to open in 2025.

According to a press release from NGHS, the goal of adding artwork across the 11 floors is to enhance the emotional well-being of patients, families and staff. The artwork selected will reflect local views of nature in northeast Georgia.

