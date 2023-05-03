Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) has put out a call for local artists to submit their work for a chance to have it featured in Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville’s new, 11-story tower. The new tower is set to open in 2025.
According to a press release from NGHS, the goal of adding artwork across the 11 floors is to enhance the emotional well-being of patients, families and staff. The artwork selected will reflect local views of nature in northeast Georgia.
Up to four digital images or photos can be submitted by each artist at nghs.com/art and must be a minimum size of 20 inches by 20 inches. The art submitted should be an existing piece of work to show the artist’s style and should meet one of the following mediums: oil, acrylic, pastel, watercolor, glass, mosaic tile, photography, metal or mixed media.
Artwork should be in full color, and depict recognizable landscapes, including orchards, waterscapes, florals and garden scenes that represent the local geography and topography. Preference will be given to artists living or working locally in Banks, Barrow, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties. The deadline to submit is May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.