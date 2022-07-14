Patients will now experience a more streamlined hospital stay with the addition of a new care traffic control center at Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS), officials said in a press release. The new control center will help keep patients steadily progressing through the stages of care at all four NGHS hospitals, ensuring patients get the right care at the right time.
“A lot of thought went into this project, making sure it’s the best it can be,” said Brian Schaub, Executive Director of Systems, Operations and Resources at NGHS. “Seeing this place come to life has been incredible, and having all of our teams come together to make it happen has really shown me how much our people care for the communities we serve.”
The NGHS team held a ribbon cutting for the new Care Traffic Control Center, located at 1405 Jesse Jewell Parkway, on July 11.
“Care Traffic Control for NGHS is what air traffic control is for airports,” said Bedri Yusuf, MD, Chief Physician Executive at Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG). “With the growth we’ve seen in recent years, we’re excited to be able to serve more patients well and ensure our teams are coordinated across the entire system, which in turn will reduce wait times for patients and improve patient throughput across the health system.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, some patients at NGHS had to be treated in hallways and makeshift patient rooms because there were no beds available — a scenario that was commonplace across the world. Others were left in waiting rooms for much longer than they or any provider at the hospital wanted them to be. As a result, NGHS began looking at a different approach to monitor admissions and discharges on a daily basis in a centralized location.
In this new space, bed assignments for all patients are tracked on more than a dozen TVs across the front of the room. The staff hear calls coming in with patients on ambulances or in the air being flown in from surrounding areas. With a headset and four computer screens on the desk in front of them, these staff make sure the incoming patients get to the right place when they arrive.
These TVs and computer screens across the Care Traffic Control center even include information on patients being transferred just between NGHS hospitals, and it’s tracked live.
“It really does pull together everybody, from physicians, nurses and other members of the care team,” said Krupa Desai, MD, Care Traffic Control Medical Director. “With this new Care Traffic Control center, we’re able to get everyone involved, with the same goal of improving the health of the community in all we do.”
