Following a graduation ceremony at Lanier Technical College Ramsey Conference Center and an awards banquet in downtown Gainesville celebrating the end of the academic year, the first 19 resident physicians trained at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) are moving on to the next step in their careers. Seven are staying in Georgia, including five who will remain in Hall County.
From the inaugural class who began their training at NGMC in 2019, eight have been accepted into fellowship programs, five of the graduates are practicing in Hall County this year, and the remaining six will begin working in various health systems around the country.
“To have eight residents going into highly competitive fellowship programs is a tremendous number,” said Internal Medicine Residency Program Director, Dr. James Kruer. “It speaks to the caliber of our training and how NGMC residents are competitive in the match and in all areas of internal medicine. The five residents that have decided to stay in our community to treat patients says a lot about Gainesville, Hall County, and our patient population – all of which they have grown to love. NGMC has prepared them well, they are ready.”
The 2022 graduates and their career plans include:
•Alex M. Adams, DO, cardiovascular disease fellowship, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
•Moaz Ahmad, MD, hospitalist, Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, Poplar Bluff, Missouri
•Nayab Ahmed, MD, pulmonary/critical care fellowship, SUNY, Syracuse, New York
•Yusuf O. Alimi, MD, nocturnist, Parkland Medical Center, Farmington, Missouri
•Vidya Baleguli, MD, nocturnist, Atrium Health Navicent Medical Center, Macon
•Ryan D. Berry, MD, primary care physician, Longstreet Clinic, Gainesville
•Young Min Cho, MD, rheumatology fellowship, Zucker Medical School, New York
•Nazmul Hasan Choudhury, DO, hospice and palliative care fellowship, University of Missouri-Columbia, Columbia, Missouri
•Shivang Danak, MD, hematology/oncology fellowship, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida
•Ahmer Festok, DO, daytime hospitalist, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Indiana
•Wesley M. Field, MD, fourth chief resident, University of Alabama-Montgomery, Montgomery, Alabama
•Martin Herrera, DO, pulmonary/critical care fellowship, Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
•Aman “Amy” Kapoor, DO, hospitalist, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, Gainesville
•Riaz Mahmood, DO, chief resident for research, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
•Robert O. Oberman, DO, hospitalist, Grandview Medical Center, Birmingham, Alabama
•Tariq Y. Odeh, MD, chief resident, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
•Shahraiz S. Rizvi, MD, hospitalist, University of Alabama-Montgomery, Montgomery, Alabama
•William P. Russell, DO, infectious disease fellowship, Tulane University, New Orleans, Louisiana
•Sameena H. Salcin, MD, pulmonary/critical care fellowship, Medical College of Georgia, Augusta
•Rachana Mendpara, MD, pulmonary/critical care, University of Kentucky, Lexington, Kentucky
Faculty and residents were also honored at an annual awards banquet that recognizes scholarly and personal accomplishments and celebrates the end of the academic year. Award winners include:
•Most Promising Intern Researcher: Sheena Bhushan, MD
•Most Promising Senior Researcher: Young Min Cho, MD
•Faculty Research Mentor of the Year: Rami Arfoosh, MD
•Resident Researcher of the Year: Oluseyi Abidoye, MD
•Community Engagement Award: Celine Fadel, DO
•Overcoming Adversity Award: Young Min Cho, MD
•Excellence in Education Faculty Awards: Michele Poole Kelly, CNM, MSN – family medicine; Matthew Vassy, MD, general surgery; Franklin Fontem, MD and Idopise Umana, MD – internal medicine
•Outstanding Residents of the Year: Allie Angel, MD – family medicine; Michael Stolz, MD – general surgery; Martin Herrera, DO – internal medicine
“Our health system and our patients have come to rely on our residents, especially over the past two years due to the pandemic,” says John E. Delzell, Jr., MD, MSPH, vice president of Medical Education for Northeast Georgia Health System and Designated Institutional Official for NGMC. “We’re accomplishing our goal of adding excellent new doctors to care for our community for generations to come. I’m so excited to see all that they will accomplish in the future.”
NGMC is working to expand to more than 200 residents across five specialties – internal medicine, family medicine, general surgery, emergency medicine, and psychiatry – by 2024, making NGMC one of the largest graduate medical education programs in the state.
Learn more about NGMC's residency programs at www.ngmcgme.org.
