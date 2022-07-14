Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) has announced the recent graduation of eight students recently from the Pathway to Med School program.
The Pathway to Med School program is a four-week, residential program for undergraduate pre-medical students who attend Georgia institutions and plan to remain in-state to practice primary care. The program consists of 180 hours of clinical shadowing across the region, plus community-based research and instructional sessions. A total of 64 students have graduated from the program since it started in 2015. This year’s class includes:
•Sarah Fix, Georgia College & State University
•Benjamin Lemon, University of Georgia
•Sarah Monteiro, Mercer University
•Nhat Nguyen, University of Georgia
•Hannah Nobles, Georgia College & State University
•Emily Pearson, University of Georgia
•Margaret Racine, University of Georgia
•Emily Steele, Georgia Southern University
“This program would not be possible if not for 18 current primary care providers and other clinicians giving more than 600 hours of their time to help these graduates get hands-on experience,” said Missy Lochstampfor, Director of Foothills Area Health Education Center (AHEC) – the organization that coordinates the Pathway to Med School program. “Every year I am encouraged to see our primary care providers and students working together for the good of our region. I wish all of our students the best and look forward to watching them succeed in their careers."
There are currently 11 counties in the state without a family medicine physician, 37 counties without an internal medicine physician, 63 counties without a pediatrician physician and 75 counties without an OB/GYN physician. The Pathway to Med School program supports students interested in pursuing careers that will meet those needs.
For more information about the Foothills AHEC Pathway to Med School program, visit foothillsahec.org/ptms.
