The ninth-annual Braselton Chocolate Walk will be held in downtown Braselton Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At each stop, walkers collect a chocolate snack from participating businesses.
“Chocolate will come in many forms so grab a group of friends or plan a date with your sweetheart and enjoy some sweet treats while you shop,” organizers said.
Shops will be stamping each walker's map. Those with completed stamped maps will be eligible for a $100 Buy Local Braselton E-Gift Card drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The E-gift card can be redeemed at 23 participating businesses in Braselton.
Tickets are $15 each and are limited. Ticket holders must be 16 years or older.
