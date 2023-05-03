The North Georgia Winds will perform a Memorial Day Weekend patriotic concert at the Braselton Civic Center on Sunday, May 28. The concert features an hour and 20 minutes of music saluting American composers.
This ensemble of professional musicians performs concerts throughout North Georgia. This event is free, but space is limited.
