GAINESVILLE, Ga. – Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) elected new board leadership and announced new board members for the fiscal year beginning Oct.1:
The Hospital Authority of Hall County and City of Gainesville
•Martha Randolph, Chair
•Benny Bagwell, Vice Chair
New member
•Jenny Floyd, community volunteer
Northeast Georgia Health System Board
•Spence Price, Chair
•Alex Wayne, Vice Chair
New members
•Cindy Green, owner, Cotton Calf Kitchen
•Alex Wayne, partner, Wayne Capital
Northeast Georgia Medical Center Board
New members
•Martha Randolph, owner, Monique’s
•Francis Lake, MD, obstetrics and gynecology physician, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group
•Pete Williams, MD, hospital medicine physician, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group
Northeast Georgia Physicians Group Board
•Bedri Yusuf, MD, Chair
New members
•Jane Carr, retired, family nurse practitioner
•Jane Taylor, retired, District 2 Public Health Nurse
•Jackie Wallace, staff accountant, Tillman, Bailey, Samples & Associates CPAs
Health Partners Network Board
•Antonio Rios, MD, Co-Chair
•Marti Gibbs, MD, Co-Chair
New member
•Martin Austin, MD, hospital medicine physician, Northeast Georgia Physicians Group
Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation
•Pepper Brown, MD, Chair
•Ricky Pugh, Vice Chair
New member
•Ugochukwu Egolum, MD, cardiologist, Georgia Heart Institute
NGHS Advisory Council
•Glennis Barnes, Chair
•Jessica Dudley, Vice Chair
New members
•Pamela Elfenbein, PhD, director, UNG Institute of Healthy Aging & Gerontology
•Ben McDaniel, economic development coordinator, Barrow County
•Thom Price, owner, Visiting Angels
•Jeff Shoemaker, chief of police, City of Cleveland
•Amy Whitley, retired VP, UPS
•Sandra Williams, retired Federal Civil Service, Air Force
•David Wimpy, division director, Lumpkin County Emergency Services
NGHS Auxiliary Board
•Katie Crumley, President
•Diane Stephens, Vice President
•Susan Wentz, Vice President Braselton
•Barbara McLin, Vice President Barrow and new member
•Jennifer Bagwell, Treasurer
•Lee Highsmith, Immediate Past President and Nominating Chair
“We are so grateful to each of these individuals for their dedication to our mission of improving the health of the community in all we do,” said Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO. “We look forward to working with them in the coming year to make the health system better tomorrow than it is today.”
