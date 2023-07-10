Atlanta magazine recently announced its 2023 Top Doctors list, which includes many physicians who are part of Northeast Georgia Health System. The list was created in partnership with Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of all licensed physicians in the metro-Atlanta area. Physicians were asked to nominate fellow physicians whom they deemed to be the best in their fields of practice. More than 10,000 votes were cast this year.
Go to https://atlantamagazine.mydigitalpublication.com to see a complete list of Atlanta magazine’s 2023 Top Doctors.
