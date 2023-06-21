Georgia Trend magazine recently announced its 2023 Top Doctors list, which includes many physicians on staff at Northeast Georgia Health System. The list, created in partnership with DataJoe Research, follows specific methodology that includes peer voting and other requirements.
Visit https://lsc-pagepro.mydigitalpublication.com/publication/?m=8924&i=789943&p=64&pre=1&ver=html5 to see the complete list of Georgia Trend magazine’s 2023 Top Doctors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.