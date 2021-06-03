The Northeast Georgia History Center recently announced plans for the New Gainesville Chautauqua. This year's program will highlight historic healthcare heroes.
Programs include:
•June 8 — Dr. Crawford Long. Long is a Northeast Georgia native who was the first to use ether as an anesthetic, an advance that literally changed the course of medicine and surgery.
•July 13 — Dr. Mary Walker, the only woman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. Walker was an abolitionist before the Civil War and suffragist after, she served in the Union Army as a surgeon during the course of the war, the only woman to do so.
•Aug. 10 — Dr. E.E. Butler, a famous local physician who, in addition to providing healthcare to Gainesville’s African American community, was a civic leader and education proponent for all.
Programs start at 7 p.m. on each date, and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Seating in the outdoor amphitheater is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers recommend cushions, stadium seats and water. In case of inclement weather, the history center will move the performances indoors. Admission is $5 per person, or free to members. Visit www.negahc.org for details.
"Chautauqua was an adult and family education movement that was popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries – its name comes from where the programs were first produced at a campsite on the shores of Chautauqua Lake in New York State," according to a news release. "Chautauqua assemblies expanded and spread throughout rural America until the mid-1920s. The Chautauqua brought entertainment and culture for the whole community, with speakers, teachers, musicians, entertainers, preachers and specialists of the day. At the turn of the century, Gainesville was home to an incredibly successful event, but it had fallen away by 1918. Now, it's back! The History Center is proud to present a summer series of Living History Character performances with a touch of live music to start the evening off."
