Dr. Margaret Grifa

Dr. Margaret Grifa

 Photo: Northeast Georgia Health System

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) will now now offer concierge medicine option which allows patients 24/7 access to their doctor and many other benefits patients not typically available at a traditional primary care office.

“We are always looking for ways to better serve our community,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer for NGPG. “We’ve heard the desire from our patients to have access to this type of care from the group they know and trust, so we’re pleased to now offer it and fill that need.”

Locations

