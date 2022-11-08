Northeast Georgia Physicians Group (NGPG) will now now offer concierge medicine option which allows patients 24/7 access to their doctor and many other benefits patients not typically available at a traditional primary care office.
“We are always looking for ways to better serve our community,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer for NGPG. “We’ve heard the desire from our patients to have access to this type of care from the group they know and trust, so we’re pleased to now offer it and fill that need.”
Becoming a concierge medicine member requires a $1,600 membership fee, according to a press release from NGPG.
According to the release, concierge medicine allow doctors to devote extra attention to patient needs, issues and questions about their health. Patients will be provided with their doctor’s cell phone number, have shorter wait times in the office, a private waiting area with refreshments and a coordinated hospital care.
Offering this new care is Dr. Margaret Grifa, MD, who brings more than 15 years of experience in family medicine.
“I went to the University of Georgia, my parents live in Hall County and my three siblings live nearby, too,” Grifa said. “I wanted my kids to grow up the same way I did, so I’m excited to be back home, bringing a new type of care to my community.”
Grifa earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta and went on to complete her residency at Marshall University Family Practice in Huntington, West Virginia.
NGPG Concierge Medicine is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is located at 1285 Sims St. in Gainesville. To learn more, visit ngpg.org/concierge-medicine or call 770-219-9366 to talk about becoming a concierge medicine member.
NGPG is an affiliate of Northeast Georgia Health System.
