Northeast Georgia Physicians Group’s (NGPG) Haley Queen, PA-C, was recently named PA of the Year by Georgia Association of Physician Assistants (GAPA). She received the award from the organization after serving as its president in 2022, according to a press release from NGPG.
“Haley exemplifies our core values each and every day,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer for NGPG. “Not only does she care for her patients well, but she represents physician assistants well in everything she does. We’re lucky to have her on our team.”
The PA of the Year award honors a physician assistant “who has demonstrated exemplary service to the profession in their community and across the state,” according to the press release.
According to NGPG, while Queen served as the GAPA president last year, she was recognized as a leader and served as a mentor to others across the state and has done the same within Georgia Heart Institute.
“NGPG Vascular Center is an important part of Georgia Heart Institute, and Haley’s leadership within the vascular care team and across all of Georgia Heart Institute helps make care more seamless for patients,” said Habib Samady, MD, interventional cardiologist and president of Georgia Heart Institute. “I’m not surprised at all that she received this award. Her dedication to her patients and to her work is certainly something to be admired.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.