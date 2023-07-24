Haley Queen

Haley Queen (center) was recognized as the state’s top physician assistant by the Georgia Association of Physician Assistants.

Northeast Georgia Physicians Group’s (NGPG) Haley Queen, PA-C, was recently named PA of the Year by Georgia Association of Physician Assistants (GAPA). She received the award from the organization after serving as its president in 2022, according to a press release from NGPG.

“Haley exemplifies our core values each and every day,” said Daniel Tuffy, president and chief administrative officer for NGPG. “Not only does she care for her patients well, but she represents physician assistants well in everything she does. We’re lucky to have her on our team.”

