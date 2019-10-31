William (Bill) and Garol Orr, of Braselton, announce the marriage of their daughter, Alexandria (Ali) Orr, of Dunwoody, to Daniel Sprouse, of Fort Benning. Sprouse is the son of Joseph (Andrew) and Chong-Ye (June) Sprouse, of Indianapolis, Ind.
The couple wed in an Oct. 12 ceremony at Druid Hills Golf Club with the Rev. Andy Pyrch officiating.
The bride is a 2010 graduate of Mill Creek High School and a 2014 graduate of the University of Georgia. She works as an insurance underwriter at PURE Programs in Atlanta.
The groom is a 2009 graduate of Fishers High School in Indiana and a 2014 graduate of the United States Military Academy (West Point). He is an infantry officer in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning.
The wedding party included: maid of honor, Christina (Nina) Orr, bride's younger sister, Morton, Ill.; flower girl, Yasmin Ash, Flowery Branch; ring bearer, Xavier Ash, Flowery Branch; musicians, Bernard Witschen, pianist, and Brittny Kasprzyk, singer; best man, Matthew (Jaemin) Sprouse, groom's younger brother, Fishers, Ind.; usher, Matthew Tippins, of Morton, Ill.; and music entertainment provided by Mike Jones Entertainment and Events.
The couple plans to travel to the Southern Caribbean Islands.
They plan to reside in Fort Benning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.