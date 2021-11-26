The City of Pendergrass will host picture-taking events with Santa on Dec. 3 and Dec. 10 from 6-9 p.m. at Pendergrass City Hall, located at 65 Smith Bridges Rd.
“Bring your children and pets to have their picture taken with Santa Claus,” organizers said. “There will be refreshments and sweet treats. It is sure to be jolly fun for everyone.”
