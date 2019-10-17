"Hoschton’s French Connection," the Hoschton Fall Festival theme will be explained in a live production on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 1, 3, and 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 and 4 p.m. in the historical Hoschton Depot. The play is free to the public.
According to organizers:
"The play follows the DeLaPerriere Family who migrated from France to Georgia to the small town of Hoschton. It begins with Count D’Estraing who brought his armada of ships to help the colonies fight a ship that was conducting havoc in the Delaware River. Count D’Estraing learned upon his arrival that the ship had fled to the West Indies to hide. He politely followed them and blew the ship out of the water.
"While traveling back up the east coast, D’Estraing learned that Savannah, the capital of Georgia at that time, had been captured by the British. He ordered his captain to head to the coast of Savannah. He sent a message that they should give up but the British fortified their fort and did not surrender Savannah. A battle ensued and it lasted for weeks. After loosing a ship, lots of ammunition and several men, D’Estraing decided to end his part of the battle and head back to France where their own Revolution had begun.
"For D’Estraing’s heroic efforts on behalf of Colonies as well as Georgia, the Georgia General Assembly decided to award him some land in the wilderness of north Georgia. He died before he could see his rewards. His fortune went to his sister, Rosalie DeLaPerriere who was married to the much older Admiral Angie DeLaPerriere. She was well known as a socialite who had danced with Napoleon and was good friends with Josephine.
"Rosalie’s husband died and she decided, for safety purposes, to bring her family to her newly-inherited land. Her family included two sons Angie and William and a daughter, Marie Antoinette Josephine and her new husband, Michael Gouvain and they settled near Athens.
"Her oldest son, Angie, became a famous Indian fighter and eventually built his own home near the Traditions Subdivision where he and his family are buried today. When the Hosch brothers decided to divide the land into lots and placed them for sale, one of Angie’s sons, William Preston, bought lots and built a large home and several businesses in downtown Hoschton."
Each of the main characters are portrayed by locals: Tom Price as Count D’Estraing, Theresa Kenerly as Rosalie, Dwight DeLaPerriere as Admiral DeLaPerriere and William Preston DeLaPerriere, Michelle Price as Josephine, the Rev. Jerry Gaddis as Napoleon, Frederick Bettis as Angie DeLaPerriere, Anita Gaddis as Mary Ann Thurmond DeLaPerriere, Tracy Carswell as James Monroe and Andrew Jackson and Robbie Bettis is the narrator.
The play is sponsored by the Hoschton Heritage Arts Council.
Refreshments will be sold between performances by the Hoschton Woman’s Civic Club.
