The Northside Hospital Gwinnett Graduate Medical Education program recently celebrated the residents and fellows of the Class of 2023.

“The Northside Hospital Gwinnett residency programs were started in 2012 in response to the state of Georgia’s desire and efforts to train and retain primary care physicians in our state. Our GME department was the first to become accredited and create these primary care programs during this time,” said Dr. Mark Darrow, designated institutional official and director of graduate medical education for Northside Hospital.

