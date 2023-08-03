The Northside Hospital Gwinnett Graduate Medical Education program recently celebrated the residents and fellows of the Class of 2023.
“The Northside Hospital Gwinnett residency programs were started in 2012 in response to the state of Georgia’s desire and efforts to train and retain primary care physicians in our state. Our GME department was the first to become accredited and create these primary care programs during this time,” said Dr. Mark Darrow, designated institutional official and director of graduate medical education for Northside Hospital.
Graduation was June 16 at 550 Trackside in Lawrenceville.
Sports medicine fellows
Graduates of the sports medicine fellowship are Dr. Diego Fernando Herrera and Dr. Pooja Sudha Sharma.
•Dr. Herrera will join Newton Medical Associates in Alpharetta as a sports medicine physician.
•Dr. Sharma will join forces with Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami as a primary care physician.
Family medicine residents
The graduates of the family medicine residency are Dr. Francesca Damus, MPH; Dr. Connor Matthew Hedstrom; Dr. Grace Baughn Koehler; Dr. Jeremy James Osborne; and Dr. Sun Hee Shin.
•Dr. Hedstrom was the chief family medicine resident in the Class of 2023. He will join Glencoe Regional Health in Glencoe, Minnesota.
•Dr. Damus will join Memorial Health in Savannah for a family medicine obstetrics fellowship.
•Dr. Koehler will join Family Practice Center, P.C., in Atlanta.
•Dr. Osborne will join Foley, Alabama-based South Baldwin Medical Group to practice primary care.
Transitional year residents
Graduates of the transitional year residency program were Dr. Joanne Jacob; Dr. Sana Malik; Dr. Yash Mehta; Dr. Robert Nguyen; Dr. Andrew Francisco Osorio; Dr. Ravish C. Patel; Dr. Analisa Elana Podgorski; Dr. Alexandra Marie Ritter, MSCR; Dr. Lucas Forrest McAllister Sheridan; and Dr. Andrew Tadros.
•Dr. Jacob will join the dermatology program at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
•Dr. Malik will enter a diagnostic radiology residency through the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York.
•Dr. Mehta will enter the Emory University School of Medicine Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Residency Program in Atlanta.
•Dr. Nguyen will enter an interventional radiology residency with the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.
•Dr. Osorio will enter a diagnostic radiology residency with Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
•Dr. Patel will enter an interventional radiology residency with Boston Medical Center.
•Dr. Podgorski will enter a diagnostic radiology residency with the LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine.
•Dr. Ritter will enter a dermatology residency with the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
•Dr. Sheridan will enter a diagnostic radiology residency with the University of South Alabama in Mobile.
•Dr. Tadros will enter the Johns Hopkins Dermatology/Research Residency Program in Baltimore.
Internal medicine residents
The graduates of the internal medicine program were Dr. Mariam Baig, Dr. Aaron Chen, Dr. Jaemi Chu, Dr. Justin Cruz, Dr. Charles Jordan Freeman, Dr. Aamir Gilani, Dr. Henry Levi Greene, Dr. Osamuyi Idubor, Dr. Michael Marino, Dr. Christopher Nguyen, Dr. Shaan Patel, Dr. Sharul Saxena, Dr. Debra Spears and Dr. Mansi Vadodaria.
•Dr. Cruz was an internal medicine program chief resident. He will join Northside Gwinnett as a hospitalist.
•Dr. Gilani was an internal medicine program chief resident. He will pursue a cardiology fellowship at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown, New York.
•Dr. Spears was an internal medicine program chief resident. She will join Northside Gwinnett as a hospitalist.
•Dr. Shaan Patel was the internal medicine chief osteopathic resident. He will pursue an HIV primary care fellowship with Emory Healthcare and Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.
•Dr. Baig will join Duke Cancer Center in Durham as an oncology hospitalist.
•Dr. Chen will join Northside Gwinnett as a hospitalist.
•Dr. Chu will join the Anaheim-based Southern California Hospitalist Network as a hospitalist.
•Dr. Freeman will join Northside Gwinnett as a hospitalist.
•Dr. Greene will join Baptist Health in Jacksonville, Florida, as an outpatient internist.
•Dr. Idubor will pursue a pulmonary fellowship with Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, California.
•Dr. Marino will pursue an endocrinology fellowship with Emory University School of Medicine.
•Dr. Saxena will pursue a cardiology fellowship at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital in Orange Park.
•Dr. Vadodaria will pursue a critical care fellowship with AdventHealth in Orlando, Florida.
•Dr. Nguyen was an internal medicine preliminary resident. He will pursue a dermatology fellowship at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.
Northside Hospital Gwinnett offers postgraduate programs approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education, plus a sports medicine fellowship.
“Northside Hospital Gwinnett’s Family Medicine and Internal Medicine Residency programs have graduated highly skilled physicians who have successfully fulfilled the original charge of this program,” Dr. Darrow said. “The programs are ACGME-accredited and offer allopathic and osteopathic tracts of training and certification. In addition, Northside Gwinnett offers a transitional year training program and a sports medicine fellowship to further recruit and train specialists in our area and in the state of Georgia.
“In addition to the focus on training requirements as part of our common curriculum, Northside Gwinnett GME addresses physician wellness, self-care, physical and mental health issues that may arise in this population and in stressful training environments such as health care.
“We are certain that our community, region and the state of Georgia have benefited greatly from our GME programs and are proud of the services we provide and the physicians we train.
“Congratulations to the Class of 2023.”
