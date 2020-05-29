The Piedmont Regional Library System has announced plans for the Summer Reading Program.
"We've waited an entire year for this, and though it may look a little different this year, it's time to join in on the library summer reading program once again," the library system said in an announcement. "Visit our website to learn more about the fun virtual programs we have created this year, and to learn how to sign up for the exciting new tracking system, Beanstack, that you will be using to log your reading and earn prizes."
PROGRAMS
Summer reading programs will be held virtually from June 1 through July 24. The regular line-up includes:
•Mondays, Book talks — Every Monday, library staff will introduce participants to a selection of themed books.
•Tuesdays, Pre-K Storytime — Music, books and more are geared towards the Pre-K crowd.
•Wednesdays, Show Time — "We want to hear from you on Wednesdays," organizers state. The library system will host Zoom or Facebook live performances, along with shows and show-and-tell on Facebook.
•Thursdays, Stories and Crafts — Books and activities are specially created for elementary age children. Pickup a make-and-take kit at your local library to craft along with the group.
•Fridays, Family Fun Fridays — Each Friday, the library system will feature a family program for all ages, including puppet shows, special guests, science, etc.
PRLIB also plans to host several special guests including: Ken Scott, June 3; Science Tellers, June 12; Ziggy, June 17; Todd Key, June 19; Keith Kanok, June 24; and Mr. Richard, July 10.
TRACK READING PROGRESS
PRLIB will provide a digital tracking website and app this year.
"In an effort to keep it simple, we are only asking that you track days that you read this summer," library system leaders said.
From June 1 through July 24, log your reading and earn badges. Then, pick up a prize from your local library when you reach 25 and 50 days read.
Visit the Beanstack site at https://prlib.beanstack.org/reader365 to sign-up and pre-register for the challenge, which begins June 1.
MORE INFORMATION
For more information, visit https://prlib.org.
