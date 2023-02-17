The Pilot travel center in Braselton has a new look and amenities as part of an $1 billion initiative nationwide from the company to remodel its stores. Additionally, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to Gwinnett County Public Schools for technology for its Title 1 Schools.
As part of the store’s overhaul, the Pilot travel center located at 5888 Hwy. 53 features:
•remodeled and expanded restrooms and showers
•a new kitchen to serve food items
•a new deli with grab-and-go items including made-in-house pizza, homestyle meals, salads, sandwiches, soup, and hot and cold snacks.
•Expanded beverage selection
•an improved public laundry facility
“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Braselton community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, VP of Store Modernization at Pilot Company. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”
The initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers.
