Lanier Canoe and Kayak Club is continuing in its preparation with the City of Gainesville and the Lake Lanier Olympic Park to host the the 23rd annual Polar Bear Swim on Jan. 1.
To help with social distancing, participants will "run away from 2020" in groups, into the chilly water from the beach at the park instead of waiting in lines to jump off the dock.
The beach will have corrals so participants can both spread out, and have several racing into the water to claim their title as Polar Bear.
There will be food trucks to help participants re-warm, games and awards for categories such as youngest, oldest, largest family group and three-person relay team awards, as well as a marshmallow snowman building contest.
"We will also have Covid-19 pinatas to beat the stuffing out of," organizers said.
Registration is $20 per person this year. Registrants signed up before Dec. 19 guaranteed an event T-shirt.
Check-in and on-site registration opens at 10:45 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive before 11:30 AM.
Participants will begin running into the water at noon.
For more information and to register, visit https://fs17.formsite.com/lckc1/form17/index.html.
