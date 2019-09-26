Pooches in the Park is coming up on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This event will be held at Braselton Park, 126 Harrison St.
There will be adoptable pets, a lure course, wet nose water lounge, Rover on Over marketplace, food and adult drinks and contests for the dogs (best costumes, best trick, funny noises and longest lasting kiss).
The Dixie Dock Dogs is also among the event's highlights.
For more information, visit DowntownBraselton.com.
The event is organized by the Humane Society of Jackson County in partnership with the Braselton Main Street program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.