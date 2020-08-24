Braselton's annual Pooches in the Park event is planned Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Braselton Park in downtown.
Highlights from the event include:
•Rover on Over Marketplace — Vendors will be setup at the event, as well at vets, groomers and boarders.
•DockDogs — Canine aquatics competitions will begin Saturday morning through Sunday. “Waves of competitions will be held throughout each day," town leaders said. "Spectators are welcome to watch dogs of all kinds and skill levels compete in various water jumping competitions." Your canine companion will also have the opportunity to explore his or her skills at dock diving. The pool will be located by the tennis courts.
•Pup strut costume contest — Contestants will parade their costumed dogs around the park. Times for events and contests will be shared at a later date.
•Lure course — Dogs can chase a mechanized, plastic lure around a course. "Give it a try for a small donation benefiting the Humane Society of Jackson County," town leaders said. "Hosted by Rotten Dog Sports Lodge and Great Rescue Dogs."
For more information and updates, visit the Pooches in the Park Facebook page.
