Braselton will be holding their annual "Pooches in the Park" September 25, 2021 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Activities include:
Visit the Bone Yard - every hour beginning at 10am to 4pm, there will be something happening at the Bone Yard. Here will be fun contests and interesting performers.
Adoption Alley - pairing pets with people. Stroll through Adoption Alley and meet some adorable adoptables.
Rover on Over Marketplace - Sniff out some fun new accessories for Fido or meet some local pooch service providers such as vets, groomers and boarders. With top notch vendors lined up, we’ll have everything covered from puppy’s head to his toe nails. There will also be a few vendors for Fido's humans.
DockDogs® canine aquatics competitions - Competitions begin Saturday morning and run through Sunday. “Waves” of competitions will be held throughout each day. Spectators are welcome to watch dogs of all kinds and skill levels compete in various water jumping competitions. But that’s not all. If you have a budding DockDogs® star, your canine companion will have the opportunity to explore his or her skills at dock diving too. Pool will be located by the tennis courts.
Run, boy Run! - Lure coursing is when Dogs chase a mechanized, plastic lure around a course, zig-zagging around. It’s fast paced and fun to watch! Let Fido burn some energy and get some exercise! Give it a try for a small donation benefiting the Humane Society of Jackson County. Hosted by Rotten Dog Sports Lodge and Great Rescue Dogs.
Wolf Down Some Good Eats – When the pack gets hungry, visit a variety of food trucks on site or check out one of our many local downtown restaurants. Many have pet friendly patios!
Pup strut costume contest - Contestants can parade their well-dressed pooches around the park. (Extra points if human is in costume too!) Costume Contest begins at 10 a.m.! More contests at 1 p.m.: Best Pet Trick, Balance Act and Longest Kiss
