Tayler Johnson admits he’s not your typical pastor.
For starters, he’s 25 years old (the youngest commissioned pastor in North Georgia). He has tattoos. And he also likes to have a beer while talking religion. He’s found others who do, too.
Johnson, who leads New Liberty United Methodist Church in Braselton, started a group — dubbed “Pub Theology” — that convenes regularly at Braselton Brewing Company to discuss religious matters while enjoying a craft beer.
Earlier in the year, Johnson began brainstorming different ways of “doing church” in small-group settings.
“I’ve been told by a lot of folks that, ‘I would never go to a church, but I would do church in a bar,’” said Johnson, who’s been at New Liberty since May 2021 and said he’s essentially in a residency for the next three years.
The group, which began meeting in February, is open to anyone. Pub Theology meetings have ranged anywhere from four to 12 members and have been dedicated to a wide-range of subject matter from suffering to religious pluralism (What if other religious are true?).
Johnson said his hope is Pub Theology members leave each week with a new way of thinking about their faith.
The group gathered this past Thursday on a pristine-weather night where it sat at an outside table among pint glasses and appetizers and pondered an icebreaker — what will be considered nostalgic in 40 years? — before shifting to the night’s theological discussion.
The meeting structure is not rigid.
“We tend to get off topic,” group member Brett Gallman joked.
Johnson, a Texas native who earned his Master of Divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory, said he’d heard of other Pub Theology gatherings and decided to try it with his own congregation.
Johnson acknowledged that there was a little hesitancy from some church members over a group meeting that would include alcohol, something that might not mesh with the traditional image of a pastor.
But Johnson said he’s trying to stay true to himself and believes having faith-oriented conversations in an atypical setting “is one way in which we can experience God, too.”
Though he has no problem with conversation going off-topic (“The conversation just goes, and we go with it,” Johnson explained), Johnson does bring a discussion sheet to each meeting as a framework.
One of the March topics was Theodicy or the study of suffering and pain. Johnson lost his grandmother to cancer when he was in seventh grade and remembers being told she was stricken with the terminal illness because she was a sinner.
“That’s certainly one answer to this question of suffering and pain, but it’s not the right answer in my opinion,” he said. "And I know other folks have had that question before, so we spent a week talking about that."
And Johnson said the group doesn’t shy away from hot-button issues in Christianity, noting that homosexuality and Roe vs. Wade were among two recently-discussed topics.
“Each of these conversations is done in such a way where there’s not a winner and a loser,” he said. “I kind of just want to hear what people have to say.”
Whatever is said in the group stays within the group, but the conversations can offer fodder for Sunday sermons.
“When we’re talking with each other, somebody comes up with a good idea every now and then, and it’s something that needs to be repeated,” Johnson said.
While there’s no sign at their table announcing, “Pub Theology meets here,” the group’s discussions have piqued interest of brewery patrons sitting nearby.
“People will overhear our conversations occasionally, and they’ll want to maybe share their ideas,” Johnson said.
Johnson said a major component of Pub Theology is a sense of community.
“There are people who come to Pub Theology that may come to church but they won’t talk to each other at church,” Johnson said. “But at Pub Theology, they can grab a pint and they can share stories. We learn a lot about each other that we didn’t know before.”
By virtue of how the Methodist church handles pastorships, Johnson will be on the move eventually to another church. But he hopes “Pub Theology” doesn’t leave New Liberty with him.
“I don’t want Pub Theology to become ‘Oh, this is Tayler’s thing’ … I would love for Pub Theology to live on because people are so passionate about it, and they want to do it for themselves,” Johnson said.
