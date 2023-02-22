Rainbow Village has added Deon Tucker, Susie Collat, and Deborah Latham to its Board of Directors, according to a press release from the organization. Rainbow Village is a Gwinnett County non-profit program serving homeless families with housing, education and support programs.
“My team and I are truly excited about the addition of Deon, Susie and Deborah to our Board of Directors,” said Melanie Conner, CEO for Rainbow Village. “Not only are they wildly successful powerhouses in their own right, but each of these women has a long history of giving back to the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.