Rainbow Village, based out of Gwinnett County, awarded series of small grants totaling $23,650 to 27 of its program residents and graduates during its Dec. 7 gathering of the Women's Giving Circle.

“This has become one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Rainbow Village CEO Melanie Conner. “Our first year was virtual, due to COVID-19, but this year and last, we were able to see the excitement and gratitude of each microgrant recipient firsthand and that’s a powerful thing. As I looked around that room, I thought to myself ‘This is what the holidays are all about – coming together to bestow gifts and bring joy.’”

