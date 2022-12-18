Rainbow Village, based out of Gwinnett County, awarded series of small grants totaling $23,650 to 27 of its program residents and graduates during its Dec. 7 gathering of the Women's Giving Circle.
“This has become one of my favorite nights of the year,” said Rainbow Village CEO Melanie Conner. “Our first year was virtual, due to COVID-19, but this year and last, we were able to see the excitement and gratitude of each microgrant recipient firsthand and that’s a powerful thing. As I looked around that room, I thought to myself ‘This is what the holidays are all about – coming together to bestow gifts and bring joy.’”
Marking the top honor for the night, the Barbara Howard High Achiever Award was given to Adrian K., who has been a resident of Rainbow Village for a little over a year.
In addition to the High Achiever Award, 2022 “Be the Change” microgrants were awarded to 27 residents to accomplish the following goals:
•Improved well-being by accessing dental care
•Achieving financial stability by eliminating or reducing debt
•Achieving family stability with assistance in obtaining a vehicle
•Building credit with the gift of a secured credit card
•Bonus for achieving a 700+ credit score
One resident’s request for funding to cover the expense of real estate classes and materials as she works toward her dream of becoming a real estate agent was denied. However, Hilda Abbott, Founder of Rudhil Companies, not only offered to pay for the resident’s real estate training, but also committed to provide a mentor and assistance for the resident’s first five listings.
The Rainbow Village Women’s Giving Circle pools together members’ dollars and uses the money to award microgrants to families of Rainbow Village. Members also seek to engage and educate the public about families experiencing homelessness. Gatherings are held quarterly and often involve a speaker, food, beverages, games and prizes. The kickoff meeting for 2023 will be held in March. Women who’d like to join the Women’s Giving Circle in 2023 can learn more and register at https://rainbowvillage.org/womens-giving-circle/.
