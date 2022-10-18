The Rainbow Village, during its Oct. 1 gala at the Atlanta Athletic Club, raised $491,920 for its mission to bring housing and assistance to homeless families. The Duluth-based nonprofit then challenged its supporters to meet the $500,000 goal set for the “We Are Family” benefit gala, who pushed the tally to $501,970 with additional donations. The funds allow the organization to continue providing transitional housing and programming to the families it serves.

“At just two and a half acres, our campus is big enough to accommodate 30 families at a time for up to two years,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “In 2021, we served 35 individual families – providing 27,000-plus bed nights. We are on track to surpass those numbers this year. Unfortunately, the need is great. For more than 2,000 families in Gwinnett County alone, they are either homeless or precariously housed. We receive calls every single day from families seeking our help. Right now, every single apartment at Rainbow Village is filled and we have nowhere to place them. We need to do more. The funds we raised during this year’s Benefit Gala will aid in the expansion of our programs beyond the borders of Rainbow Village in hopes of aiding families before they experience homelessness.”

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.