The Rainbow Village, during its Oct. 1 gala at the Atlanta Athletic Club, raised $491,920 for its mission to bring housing and assistance to homeless families. The Duluth-based nonprofit then challenged its supporters to meet the $500,000 goal set for the “We Are Family” benefit gala, who pushed the tally to $501,970 with additional donations. The funds allow the organization to continue providing transitional housing and programming to the families it serves.
“At just two and a half acres, our campus is big enough to accommodate 30 families at a time for up to two years,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “In 2021, we served 35 individual families – providing 27,000-plus bed nights. We are on track to surpass those numbers this year. Unfortunately, the need is great. For more than 2,000 families in Gwinnett County alone, they are either homeless or precariously housed. We receive calls every single day from families seeking our help. Right now, every single apartment at Rainbow Village is filled and we have nowhere to place them. We need to do more. The funds we raised during this year’s Benefit Gala will aid in the expansion of our programs beyond the borders of Rainbow Village in hopes of aiding families before they experience homelessness.”
During the Gala, Rainbow Village graduate – Charnette Brown – spoke before the crowd of 298 supporters, sharing her journey from illness to homelessness to success beyond the borders of the Duluth-based nonprofit’s campus. The gala also served as a forum for the presentation of the 2022 Joel P. Hudson Humanitarian Award to Tom and Marshall Barton for their contributions to multiple nonprofits and community organizations throughout the area – including Marshall’s service on the Rainbow Village board. The winner of the Golden Ticket raffle was also announced, sending Scott Smith and three of his favorite travel companions for a seven-night stay at a Tuscan villa.
“As the largest fundraiser of the year, we rely on the support of some truly incredible sponsors,” added Conner. “My team and I are incredibly grateful for our 2022 Benefit Gala Presenting Sponsor Northside Hospital, Breaking the Cycle Sponsors The Lorentzen Family and Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, Changing Lives Sponsors Metro Waterproofing and Wilson Lewis CPAs, and all our other wonderful family, faith and corporate sponsors - as well as our individual donors. We literally could not have done all that we were able to do – and PLAN to do – without the aid of so many huge hearts.”
Over the months to come, Rainbow Village will promote a year-end campaign to fuel its goal to expand its reach to families in need beyond its campus in 2023. To support those efforts, individual donors and corporations can make a one-time donation or become a monthly recurring donor of Rainbow Village by texting Giftofhope to 844-422-6444.
