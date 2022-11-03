Rainbow Village seeks donations this holiday season to support its mission of providing transitional housing for the homeless in Gwinnett County.
In addition to aiding the families it already serves, the nonprofit hopes to grow its reach beyond its 2.5-acre campus in Duluth in 2023. To that end, Rainbow Village is asking the public for donations this holiday season through its Give the Gift of HOPE campaign. Rainbow Village is at full capacity but still receives calls daily from families seeking services. More than 2,000 Gwinnett County Public School students do not have a permanent address on file.
“Over the course of these last nine weeks of 2022, we’ll be sharing different ‘views of the village’ from a wide range of people who have either impacted or have been impacted by Rainbow Village,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “Our Give the Gift of HOPE campaign is intended to shine the light on the growing issue of homelessness across Metro Atlanta, tell the story of what we’ve been doing as an organization to address that issue for more than 30 years and explore the possibility of expanding our scope so we can touch the lives of more families than ever before …
"The money raised during this year-end awareness and fundraising campaign will move the needle towards change – not only for our organization, but also for Georgia families in need.”
Throughout November and December, Rainbow Village will promote its Give the Gift of HOPE campaign. To support those efforts, individual donors and corporations can make a one-time donation or become a monthly recurring donor of Rainbow Village by texting Giftofhope to 844-422-6444 or visiting www.RainbowVillage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.