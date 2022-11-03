Rainbow village
Submitted

Rainbow Village seeks donations this holiday season to support its mission of providing transitional housing for the homeless in Gwinnett County.

In addition to aiding the families it already serves, the nonprofit hopes to grow its reach beyond its 2.5-acre campus in Duluth in 2023. To that end, Rainbow Village is asking the public for donations this holiday season through its Give the Gift of HOPE campaign. Rainbow Village is at full capacity but still receives calls daily from families seeking services. More than 2,000 Gwinnett County Public School students do not have a permanent address on file.

