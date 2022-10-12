Rainbow Village – a metro Atlanta nonprofit dedicated to assisting families experiencing homelessness – will serve as one of four organizations to benefit from Ordner Construction’s 11th annual Run 4A Reason 5K on Nov. 12.
An official AJC Peachtree Road Race qualifying event, the race begins at 9 a.m. at Ordner Construction’s headquarters at 1600 Executive Dr. South in Duluth. The run/walk fundraiser will be organized into eight different age groups.
In addition to Rainbow Village, funds and awareness will also be raised to support Family Promise of Gwinnett, Gwinnett County Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. To date, Ordner Construction’s Run 4A Reason 5K has raised an astounding $266,200 – including $56,200 in 2021 alone.
This year’s goal is for 300 runners to finish the race. For a $35 entry fee, all participants will receive a race bag, free premium 5K t-shirt, water and snacks. In addition to the run, the event will include live music, food vendors, giant yard games, cornhole, a bounce house and Gwinnett County Police and Fire demonstrations. Race Day registration and packet pickup begins at 8 a.m. The USATF certified course (GA21003DJ) is five full loops around Executive Dr. South with the finish line crossing into Ordner Construction’s parking lot. Awards for Overall Male and Female, Masters Male and Female, and Age Groups (first, second and third place) will be handed out after the race.
Established in 1991, Rainbow Village is a 501(c)3 nonprofit program located in Duluth that serves families experiencing homelessness. The model provides housing, education and community support systems to help families gain self-sufficiency. To learn more about Rainbow Village, make a tax-deductible donation or register as a volunteer, visit www.RainbowVillage.org. To stay up-to-date on the latest Rainbow Village news and events, visit the organization’s social media sites: Facebook @RainbowVillageInc, Instagram @rainbowvillageinc, Twitter @rainbowvillage1 and LinkedIn @rainbow-village-inc.
