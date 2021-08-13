Gwinnett-based Reagan Medical Center recently announced it has secured the services of three healthcare providers.
Rodney White is the new chief operations officer. Solomon Teckle, MD and Jennifer Burkmar, MD, join Reagan’s growing medical staff. Dr. Teckle will serve as lead physician at Hamilton Mill; Dr. Burkmar as lead physician at the Grayson office.
White, COO, has more than three decades of experience in the healthcare industry rising quickly through the ranks from back office operational support jobs in his earliest days to senior positions and executive management. He served most recently as vice president for strategy and development for a Chicago-based national renal services company and before that as vice president of operations for one of the country’s largest urgent care providers.
Teckle, MD is a native of Eritrea and family medicine physician. He completed his undergraduate studies in molecular biology and biochemistry at Portland State University. He earned his medical degree from Oregon Health and Sciences University in 2005 and completed his residency in family medicine in a UCLA School of Medicine affiliated program at Ventura Medical Center in 2009. Dr. Teckle moved from California shortly thereafter and has been in the metro Atlanta area since 2010. He has served as medical director for a respected urgent care provider in Atlanta, is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American Medical Association.
Burkmar, MD is originally from Vancouver Island, British Columbia and joins Reagan Medical Center from one of metro Atlanta’s largest hospital systems. She received her medical degree from the Medical University of the Americas and completed her residency in family medicine at Emory University where she served as chief resident. She also earned a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare administration from Davenport University in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dr. Burkmar is board-certified in family medicine and obesity medicine and treats patients of all ages from infants to seniors.
“We are extremely proud to have Rodney, Dr. Teckle and Dr. Burkmar on our team,” said Michael Boblitz, Reagan Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “As we continue to grow, they will be a great complement to our team of physicians and staff and part of the next chapter in a proud history that is 22 years and counting since Reagan Medical Center’s doors first opened in Gwinnett County.
‘Dr. Teckle and Dr. Burkmar have a long-standing tradition of caring for patients in the Metro Atlanta area. Rodney brings administrative leadership from which we will benefit tremendously,” Boblitz stated. “We are truly honored to be associated with all three.”
