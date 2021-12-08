Stopping by The Red Thread Kitchen in Hoschton for lunch or dinner can feel like more than just a meal. The team serves up not only food, but also lots of fun activities to keep their patrons happy. They host kids’ nights, Bingo nights, entertainment events and even some book signings. Making connections throughout the community using food and fun is the red thread that links it all together.
The restaurant is a vision that merged Dillon and Chelsea Neal’s love of cooking and and urban farming. They’ve been able to take the momentum started with Chelsea’s Street Grill — serving at food tents throughout the local area and the Micro Dream Farm’s expertise with raising and selling microgreens — and grow it into The Red Thread Restaurant. They fully support the farm to table movement by trying to source as much local produce, meats, coffees, craft beers and other supplies as possible, for their southern fusion cuisine.
The small but curated menu includes several starters and salads ranging from fried pickles to a Southern Cobb salad. Sandwich selections include their specialty smoked chicken in two kinds of wraps or a Swanky Grilled Cheese, Classic BLT or a Cuban Panini. The limited entree selections include a Gulf Shrimp Plate, a Smokehouse Chicken plate or hand breaded Chicken Tenders served with slaw and a side. The menu varies with seasonality and availability. There is a kid’s lunch menu and the choice of two desserts—house banana pudding or fried Oreos. They were out of the banana pudding on my visit.
Upon entering the restaurant, you are greeted by either Chelsea or one of the cheerful wait staff. There is plenty of booth seating in the main dining area, or you can choose a table for a larger group or gathering in the second dining area upstairs. An outside dining patio is also available when the weather is accommodating.
My dining partner and I were shown to a quiet booth downstairs for our lunchtime meal. We were immediately asked for our drink selections and we also placed an order for the fried Vidalia onion rings ( $7.95) as an appetizer. The onion rings did not disappoint! They were so crisp and crunchy and stayed that way. They were served with a tzaziki cucumber sauce which was a little runny. But our server also brought out a thick ranch dipping sauce which was much better. We choose sweet and unsweet tea as our beverages but they also carry an assortment of soft drinks, craft beers and sometimes specialty wine coolers or mimosas.
For our main courses, one of us choose the Red Thread Burger ($10.95) which comes with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of side. We choose the homemade french fries. One cheese slice to top the burger is $1 extra. The burger was juicy and flavorful and the homemade fries were really hot and crisp.
The second selection we choose was the Georgia Sweet Salad ($9.95). This salad was outstanding! The deep salad bowl was filled with Arcadian mixed greens and topped with seasonal fruit, candied pecans, red onions and goat cheese with a house vinaigrette on the side. I couldn’t believe the size and quality of the blackberries, red raspberries and blueberries in this salad. I was told they are sourced from Robert’s Family Farm in Gainesville. They were so fresh and tasty. As were the candied pecans that topped the salad.
I was told the restaurant may try growing some of their own vegetables and greens inside the dining areas using specialty grow towers. That’s an interesting concept that I will have to return to see how it pans out.
ABOUT RESTAURANT
The Red Thread is located at 115 Towne Center Parkway in Hoschton. Telephone number is 706-684-3228. Hours are 11a.m to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sunday brunch. Closed Mondays. Check out The Red Thread Kitchen Facebook page for special events— Kids’ Night on Tuesdays, Bingo Night on Thursdays and special entertainment events. (Note: credit card processing dee of 4%).
