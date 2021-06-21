Braselton will hold its Fourth of July Festival and Fireworks on Sunday, July 4, in downtown.
Food and activities kick off at 5 p.m. and will continue through 9:30 p.m.
A patriotic parade will begin at 6 p.m. and travel through downtown. Registration to participate in the parade is open through June 25. Find the registration link on the Celebrate Braselton 4th of July Festival & Fireworks Facebook page.
A free concert with GlowBand will be held on the Town Green following the parade.
The fireworks show will begin at dark.
