Braselton's Zombie 5K Run will be held Oct. 19 beginning at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Braselton.
The schedule includes:
•7:30 a.m. — Runner registration and packet pick-up
•8:30 a.m. — 5K begins
•9:30 a.m. — Awards presentation
The cost is $30 for those who pre-register by Oct. 11 (this includes a T-shirt and goodie bag). After Oct. 11, registration is $35 and the T-shirt and goodie bag is not guaranteed.
For more information or to register, visit downtownbraselton.com.
Awards will be presented to the top male and female runner and in age groups. An award will also be given for the best dressed zombie runner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.