Awesome lakefront views are a big draw for patrons of Pig Tales Restaurant on Lake Lanier.
Open-air dining, both uncovered outside and covered inside, offers diners—who arrive by land or water—a choice of vistas and seating. Pig Tales was founded in 2015 by the owners of Fish Tales Restaurant in Hideaway Bay Marina on Lake Lanier and serves a wide variety of burgers, wings, salads and tacos.
But the emphasis is on Barbecue and lots of it. The Smokin’ BBQ selections include smoked pulled pork, certified angus beef brisket, smoked pulled chicken and crispy fried pork belly bites. Party Platters with lots of BBQ meat can also be ordered for parties and get togethers. Contact them for more information.
I choose an absolutely perfect day to sample the food at Pig Tales as the temps had finally broken from the 90s and there was a nice breeze in the air. The hostess out front seated myself and my dining partner immediately and our server popped over to get our drink order and see if we wanted any appetizers. The full service bar offers several draft beer choices and choices of cocktails including the Bucket List of Shareable Cocktails for two or more, served in a souvenir bucket, such as Voodoo Juice ($16) five different rums including Cruzan dark rum, coconut, pineapple and banana mixed with cranberry, orange and pineapple juices or the Jamaican Cowboy ($16) a mixture of Cruzan coconut rum, Sauza Silver Tequila, Peach Schnapps, Triple Sec, pineapple and orange juice.
I kept it simple and ordered a Tales Ale draft beer ($5) and my partner had a classic Margarita ($8.50). We also ordered the fried grouper fingers appetizer ($11.99). The fish fingers were very crisp with a light Panko breading. Served with some homemade fresh dill tartar sauce this is a great starter.
For my meal I decided to go whole hog and try the Hog Heaven platter ($16.99) with the choice of two meats—pulled pork and pork belly bites. The combo meal comes with a small taste of cinnamon apple butter, two rolls and a choice of one side. I chose the baked potato salad. You can also order this combo plate with three different meats for ($22.99).
The pulled pork was delicious and fork tender. I tried all four of the BBQ sauces on the table and out of the Carolina Gold, Memphis Sweet, Hickory and Chipotle BBQ, my favorite was a mix of Hickory and Chipotle. You can make your own choices. I wasn’t quite as impressed with the crispy fried pork belly bites. Just my opinion but I thought they would have a bit more flavor.
My friend ordered the BLT Burger ($15.99) with a side of house chips. The angus beef burger was cooked to medium well with a touch of pink and the flavor stood tall. Tipping its hat to our Southern roots, the burger topper was a fried green tomato with melted pimento cheese.
Thick pepper-encrusted bacon strips laid on the bottom of the brioche bun. A very tasty burger. And the house chips stayed hot and crisp throughout the meal.
For dessert we ordered another Southern specialty, Banana Pudding ($5.99). The perfect meal ender, this banana pudding was full of the prerequisite sliced banana, pudding, vanilla wafers and lots of whipped cream. This dessert was much lighter than I had expected so we finished it off.
ABOUT RESTAURANT
Pig Tales Lake Lanier is located in Safe Harbor at the Aqualand Marina, 6800 Lights Ferry Road, Flowery Branch, GA, 30542, (678) 828-7676. Website: pigtaleslakelanier.com has menus and prices. Kid and dog friendly. No reservations accepted. Credit cards accepted.
ATTENTION REGARDING RESTAURANT HOURS: Starting Oct. 1, restaurant hours are Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. until Sunday, Oct. 31. Then Pig Tales will close for the winter and reopen next spring. By April 1, Pig Tales will be open seven days a week once again.
