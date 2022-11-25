NGMC-Gainesville

Dr. Frank Lake III, retired medical director of Hospice and palliative care of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, was recently recognized with the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation's first-ever "Impact on Philanthropy" award.

The philanthropic award recognizes a current or former NGHS physician who engages in activities that drive philanthropic interest, is involved in giving and works to educate and connect donors to NGHS.

