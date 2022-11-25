Dr. Frank Lake III, retired medical director of Hospice and palliative care of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville, was recently recognized with the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Foundation's first-ever "Impact on Philanthropy" award.
The philanthropic award recognizes a current or former NGHS physician who engages in activities that drive philanthropic interest, is involved in giving and works to educate and connect donors to NGHS.
“Philanthropy translated means ‘love of humankind,’” said Pierpont “Pepper” Brown, MD, general surgeon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and chair of the NGHS Foundation. “As a foundation, we practice philanthropy by allowing our patients, friends and community members to express their gratitude in a way that is meaningful to them, whether through financial gifts, stories of gratitude, or volunteering. Because of the impact we have in patients’ lives, physicians are the lifeline to philanthropic support. Many people feel compelled to give as a direct result of our care.”
Over his many years of service to the Gainesville community, Lake has inspired generosity in others through his care. Donations have been made in his honor throughout his career, including a recent gift from the Starlet Rhodes Jones Foundation in support of the new freestanding Hospice House.
“We are extremely thankful for Dr. Lake’s five decades of service to our health system and community,” said Carol Burrell, president and CEO of NGHS. “Through his profession as a radiation oncologist and medical director of Hospice, Dr. Lake often met his patients and their families during difficult times. He became known for providing more than exceptional clinical care, by also offering support and kindness throughout his patients’ treatments. Dr. Lake’s respectful compassion inspired many grateful patients and families to honor him through the Foundation, which makes him a fitting recipient of our inaugural Impact on Philanthropy award.”
In recognition of his contributions to the community and NGHS, the award will be renamed the “Dr. Frank G. Lake, III Award for Impact on Philanthropy.” To honor an NGHS caregiver with a donation to the Foundation, please visit nghs.com/give.
