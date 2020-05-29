Buy Local Braselton and the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new apparel retailer, Style-Your-Way.
Located in the Publix Vineyards shopping center at 2095 Hwy. 211, the store features recognizable women’s clothing brands of Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Calvin Klein, Nike and more, including medical scrubs.
Owner Jeff Manders and manager Hannah Wilson welcome customers to the store Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Additional store information is available via e-mail at mandersjeff001@gmail.com or by phone at 404-450-3661.
