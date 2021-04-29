The beach and day-use area at River Forks Park are set to reopen to the public May 1 after being closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
“As vaccinations increase and as we learn more about the way this virus is transmitted, we feel now is the right time to reopen this feature of our park system,” Hall County Administrator Jock Connell said. “We are encouraged by the current COVID-19 data for our community; however, we will continue to consult with local health officials and follow state and federal guidelines in order to make sure we are providing our citizens with a safe environment to enjoy Hall County’s natural resources.”
River Forks Park is located at 3500 Keith Bridge Road in Gainesville.
