2020 was a tough year for everyone, but local Rotarians made sure the Christmas season was still special for needy families in the Braselton area.
The Rotary Club of Braselton provided necessities and toys to over 100 local children, along with holiday meals for the families. The annual giving event is funded through proceeds from the club’s annual Martha Martin Braselton Rotary Reverse Raffle, which was held virtually in 2020.
“Planning for the annual Martha Martin Braselton Rotary Reverse Raffle began months ago with planning for a virtual silent auction and reverse raffle,” said Club President Hardy Johnson. “So many Braselton Rotarians participated in the planning of the faffle, but special appreciation goes to Chad Bingham and Martha Martin, who spent countless hours planning the event. COVID was rampant in our community to in-person event as impossible.”
Tickets were distributed in early November and Rotarians were challenged to sell 10 tickets for $100 each. “No in person party, just the satisfaction of helping kids at Christmas,” Johnson added.
Rotarians sold 550 raffle tickets, which Johnson said in a testimony to the generosity of Braselton-area residents.
“Words cannot express adequate appreciation to all who bought tickets to support this annual effort,” he added.
The annual raffle event, including the silent auction, went live on YouTube on Dec. 6. The virtual event was livestreamed and facilitated by Ryan Nolan, Norton Aerial Media.
“When you consider the absolute necessity of supporting children at Christmas and the challenge of the COVID-19 virus, this effort must be viewed as an amazing success – truly, a Christmas miracle,” Johnson said.
“This is the reason we are Rotarians! Over 100 area children experienced Christmas. Many of these children asked for and received basic necessities, and the Rotarians saw that they received toys and had Christmas fun. The children and their families enjoyed Christmas meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings. All of this happened because of your generosity and the hard work of Braselton Rotarians. Thank God for the Rotary and thank God we could meet the challenge in 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.