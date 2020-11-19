The Rotary Club of Braselton recently hosted Tina Fischlin, District Governor of District 6910.
Fischlin works with Coldwell Banker Lake Oconee Realty, is a humanitarian (completing over 25 missions in Haiti and Africa), and now leads 71 Rotary clubs and 3,107 members.
“For more than 20 years, she has enabled programs around the world and maximized her impact and reach to those who are most in need,” Braselton Rotary leaders said.
At the recent Rotary meeting, Fischlin honored the Braselton club’s support of the annual funds. Awards presented were: Every Rotarian, Every Year Club, Top Three Highest in Per Capita Annual Giving and Worldwide Foundation Giving Club.
“All of these awards were 100%,” Rotary leaders said. “The Rotarians of the Braselton Club were thanked for the generous gifts, which enable Rotarians to tackle the world’s toughest challenges in our Braselton community and across the globe. November is Rotary Foundation Month. A month to be thankful and give thanks for all the opportunities we have as Rotarians to better serve our community and the world.”
Braselton Rotary President Hardy Johnson and the Braselton Rotary Club have focused on the needs and challenges in the community and surrounding area.
“With COVID-19 and all the challenges it has caused with people being out of work and other difficulties, the club has reached out tremendously by purchasing truckloads of food for area food banks,” Rotary leaders said. “Now the immediate focus will be the children in the area where families have applied for help during the holidays. A huge thank you to all the community efforts that each of you supported during the Martha Martin Reverse Raffle, to raise funds to help those holiday wishes come true. The event, even being on line, was a tremendous success. Yes, it is true, this club serves far beyond self.”
