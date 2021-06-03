The Rotary Club of Braselton recently announced its commitment to the Northeast Georgia Health System Foundation to purchase essential medical equipment for fragile newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Northeast Georgia Medical Center (NGMC) Braselton.
Currently, when an infant is born and needs treatment in the NICU, a special Giraffe Omnibed Carestation is utilized to transport and monitor these fragile patients. When the patient census is high, Carestations are shared between the NGMC Gainesville NICU and the Braselton NICU, resulting in the delay of care and transportation from Labor & Delivery to the NICU. The Carestations offer state-of-the-art technology, enabling NICU teams to monitor and treat NGHS’ tiniest patients; and offer many patient benefits, including a neutral thermal environment and minimizes the handling and moving of fragile newborns, reducing dangerous stress on the infants. Braselton Rotary Club’s commitment to provide two additional Carestations for the Braselton NICU means that patients at both campuses will have improved access to care and more than 115 patients will use the specialty beds annually.
In recognition of the Braselton Rotary Club’s generosity, a custom plaque will be placed in the main waiting room of Labor & Delivery on the third floor of NGMC Braselton, demonstrating the impact philanthropy makes on the organization.
For more information, contact Hardy Johnson, President, Braselton Rotary Club at hardy@hardybjohnson.com.
