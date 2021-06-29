The Rotary Club of South Hall County recently presented its inaugural Benny Bagwell Community Contribution Award to a University of North Georgia employee who tirelessly served students during the COVID pandemic.
During its annual awards banquet at Lake Lanier Islands on Thursday, June 17, outgoing club president Amanda Groover presented the award to Dominique Allen with the University of North Georgia (UNG) Food Bank.
Allen worked during the pandemic to ensure that UNG students with food insecurity had reliable access to nutritious food.
“Dominique is the perfect example of the quiet hero,” Groover said. “Her impact on the community through the food bank was significant and without fanfare. The South Hall Rotary club was honored and humbled to shine a light on Dominique’s good work.”
The community contribution award is named after Benny Bagwell who continues to serve his community and South Hall Rotary Club in retirement.
In addition to a new award being presented in his name, Bagwell picked up an honor of his own, being named the club’s recipient of the Robert Stubbs Award. The honor was established to encourage and promote ideals of ethics in all vocations in Rotary District 6910.
During the evening ceremony at Lake Lanier Islands, the club presented several other commendations to its members:
- Rotarian of the Year — Jeff Williams
- Service Above Self Award (Board Member of the Year) — Rena Pendley
- Newcomer of the Year — Andrew Davenport
The following club members were named Paul Harris Fellows. The program recognizes individuals who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, of $1,000 to The Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
- Jeff Williams
- Bill Patterson
- Sean Childers
- Brian Cantel
The club recipient of the W. Lee Arrendale Award was Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Tim Evans. The Arrendale award recognizes Evans’ excellence in his work with the chamber and his community and academic achievements.
“To say I’m proud of these South Hall Rotary members is an understatement,” Groover said. “2020 was an extremely difficult year for everyone, but these individuals took the service above self mantra to new levels, despite the challenges of the season.”
Additional information about South Hall Rotary can be found at shrotary.org.
